iPad Mini 5 release date, specs rumors: iPad Pro mini to be revealed a few days from now?
iPad mini fans out there are eagerly waiting for the release of the rumored successor to the iPad mini 4. While Apple has remained mum regarding the small tablet, the rumor mill still churns out various speculations about it. Will we ever see the new iPad mini 5 surface?
Earlier reports
Reports say the iPad mini 5 will be so powerful it will be called the first iPad Pro mini. It is said to be more powerful than its predecessor, sporting an A10x chip backed by 3GB of RAM. It is also said to have an M9 co-processor working along with the main processor, giving it dedicated motion-tracking abilities.
Since it is believed that the iPad mini 5 will be absorbed into the iPad Pro line as its smallest offering, it is expected to feature a smart connector that allows the use of a keyboard accessory, similar to the Type Covers used in the bigger iPad Pro models. It is also rumored to feature a 7.9-inch True Tone Retina display that adjusts screen brightness to the surroundings by using sensors.
In addition to these, the iPad Pro mini is also rumored to flaunt a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera and four speakers, giving it a great sound. It will also make use of quad microphones, which makes it the perfect choice for recording artists who love to record songs on the fly. All of these will be housed in a sturdy chassis made of 7000-series aluminum, MacWorld noted.
Will it ever?
These rumors, despite reaching massive circulation in the internet, remain unconfirmed by Cupertino or by experts who have insight or proven track record in predicting Apple's moves.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, predicted that Apple will release only three iPad variants: a low-cost 9.7-incher, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a revamped 12.9-inch monster. Apple itself didn't make any announcement about the iPad mini, and did not include a new version of the 7.9-inch wonder even after the Apple Store added a different iPad and a red iPhone 7.
Still, Apple World Today noted that the tech giant just might lift the curtains on the iPad Pro mini come April 4, when it holds an event in the 1,000-seater Steve Jobs theater in its new headquarters. Fans will just have to wait.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'