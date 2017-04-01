iPad Mini 5 release date, specs rumors: iPad Pro mini to be revealed a few days from now?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

iPad mini fans out there are eagerly waiting for the release of the rumored successor to the iPad mini 4. While Apple has remained mum regarding the small tablet, the rumor mill still churns out various speculations about it. Will we ever see the new iPad mini 5 surface?

Earlier reports

Reports say the iPad mini 5 will be so powerful it will be called the first iPad Pro mini. It is said to be more powerful than its predecessor, sporting an A10x chip backed by 3GB of RAM. It is also said to have an M9 co-processor working along with the main processor, giving it dedicated motion-tracking abilities.

Since it is believed that the iPad mini 5 will be absorbed into the iPad Pro line as its smallest offering, it is expected to feature a smart connector that allows the use of a keyboard accessory, similar to the Type Covers used in the bigger iPad Pro models. It is also rumored to feature a 7.9-inch True Tone Retina display that adjusts screen brightness to the surroundings by using sensors.

In addition to these, the iPad Pro mini is also rumored to flaunt a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera and four speakers, giving it a great sound. It will also make use of quad microphones, which makes it the perfect choice for recording artists who love to record songs on the fly. All of these will be housed in a sturdy chassis made of 7000-series aluminum, MacWorld noted.

Will it ever?

These rumors, despite reaching massive circulation in the internet, remain unconfirmed by Cupertino or by experts who have insight or proven track record in predicting Apple's moves.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, predicted that Apple will release only three iPad variants: a low-cost 9.7-incher, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a revamped 12.9-inch monster. Apple itself didn't make any announcement about the iPad mini, and did not include a new version of the 7.9-inch wonder even after the Apple Store added a different iPad and a red iPhone 7.

Still, Apple World Today noted that the tech giant just might lift the curtains on the iPad Pro mini come April 4, when it holds an event in the 1,000-seater Steve Jobs theater in its new headquarters. Fans will just have to wait.