iOS 11, watchOS 4 release date news: New iPhone OS boasts a plethora of features, new watch can monitor heart attacks

Apple patrons would be excited to hear that Apple is gearing up for the release of iOS11, macOS High Sierra, tvOS, and watchOS 4, the new operating systems for its latest electronics, which it hails as the "future."

Alongside its new flagship smartphone, the iPhone X, Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, each unveiled with their corresponding softwares of watchOS 4, tvOS, and iOS 11. However, the most notable new operating systems are iOS 11 and the watchOS 4 due to the demand for their devices.

The iOS 11, which will have the most numerous recipients, will be available to all compatible Apple smartphones on Sept. 19. The said mobile operating system will be available out of the box for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Those who will not be buying the three new smartphones can get the iOS 11 update for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

iOS 11 will be available to iPads as well, specifically for the following models: 5th generation iPad from 2017, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and iPad mini 4, all Air models, all Pro Models, and the iPod Touch 6th generation from 2015.

Apple iPhone users will be able to enjoy the new features included in the iOS 11 such as "animojis" or the animated emojis, a redesigned Control Centre, Siri's new translation feature, screenshot improvements, and peer-to-peer Apple Pay.

The iOS 11 also shares its release date with the watchOS 4 for the new Apple Watch Series 3. The new watch and its new operating system will feature cellular support via LTE, but only for the Apple Watch 3. Older models of the Apple Watch would still be able to receive the watchOS 4 with all its bells and whistles like the overall improved optimization, Siri improvements, new heart monitoring features, and new watch faces.

The new watchOS 4 will also feature a more advanced heart monitoring software called Apple Heart Study, which Apples hopes will be used in the future to help identify heart disease.

Both new operating systems will be available on Sept. 19.