iOS 11 release news, updates: Users report Control Center toggles not adjusting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth settings

The iPad and two iPhones showing a glimpse of iOS 11. Apple

Users who recently upgraded their Apple devices' firmware version to iOS 11 have been reporting issues with the new Control Center, specifically with what seems to be a system glitch with the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio remaining on.

According to Motherboard, the iOS 11 update has changed the functions of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth switches in the Control Center. Users can use the toggle to disconnect the iPhone or iPad from other devices and networks. However, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio will be kept open.

Having the both signals open even if they are toggled off in the Control Center will allow background processes to run continuously, including file transferring via AirDrop and the productivity feature Handoff. Geolocation services and uninterrupted connection with a paired Apple Watch wearable also benefits from the open Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio.

ZDNet reported that by always keeping the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on, users will be able to enjoy the best experience from their iPhones. With that, Apple made sure that users will only partially disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings in the Control Center when the toggles are turned off.

In iOS 10 and earlier versions, turning off the settings in the Control Center would totally close the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals, thus services like Instant Hotspot, AirPlay, Apple Pencil and other locating features would be disabled as well.

iOS 11 will leave the auto-connect settings on for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth even if they are disabled in the Control Center. The radios will also be enabled automatically at 5 a.m. local time and every time the Apple device is restarted, according to The Verge.

Even though Apple has their reason for changing the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle options in the Control Center, it was noted that this auto-connect feature could make the devices vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For example, letting the Bluetooth radio open gave way to the BlueBorne flaw that affected Windows, Android, iOS and Linux machines.

For those who really want to turn off their Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals completely, they can go to the Settings page to disable them.