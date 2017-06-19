iOS 11 release date, price, features news: New OS with all-new features coming anytime soon
Following Apple's brief introduction of iOS 11 in the opening keynote of its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) held earlier this month, its release is expected to come full swing anytime soon. The latest operating system has massive features that tech enthusiasts and analysts are raving about.
In a report made by Redmond Pie, it pointed a June 19 debut based on the release dates' pattern of the previous OS. Noteworthy, iOS 8 beta 1 was released on June 4, 2014, and its beta 2 on June 17, 2014. A year later, iOS 9 beta 1 was released on June 9 and its beta 2 on June 23. iOS 10 beta 1 followed a year later, marking a June 14 release date and its beta 2 on July 5, 2016.
The same source also hinted that the Cupertino-based tech giant will likely release iOS 11 beta 2 on June 26.
While on the waiting board, the following features are expected once they reach the popular Apple devices.
As noted by MacRumors, Apple's personal assistant Siri is smarter this time around and has a more natural approach to its users, especially with its voice. Siri learns more about a user's preferences and anticipates what he/she wants. Impressive as it can get, Siri can also translate English into multiple languages.
iPad is expected to offer more thrilling features than in the past. A persistent Dock can be found at the bottom of the display, making it easier to switch between apps. For iPad Pro owners, the Apple Pencil is said to support inline drawing.
Also, the iPhone's camera is up for an upgrade as its Portrait Mode images can be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR, making every snap a product of a photography pro.
Another exciting feature is the Drag and Drop. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith, known for his brilliant iOS and macOS insights, learned how to enable drag and drop on the iPhone in an easy manner. The famed developer took to his Twitter account to share the good news via a demo.
