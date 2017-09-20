iOS 11 release date news, updates: OS launch does not include new Apple payment feature

The iPad and two iPhones showing a glimpse of iOS 11 Apple

After a long period of beta testing, the final version of iOS 11 has been released. Apple prepared a lot of new features in the latest firmware update for iPhone and iPad devices, although users cannot expect that all of the features will be available right away.

According to MacRumors, some of the iOS 11 features previewed during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last June will be released at a later date.

Apple Pay Cash, for example, cannot be accessed yet by users who recently upgraded their devices' firmware to iOS 11. The iOS 11 launch was announced on Apple Newsroom but the Apple Pay Cash feature was said to be released this fall.

The exclusion of the new payment feature in the iOS 11 launch is not a surprise as it was reported that the testers' preview of the final iOS 11 and watchOS 4 versions last week did not include Apple Pay Cash.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple Pay Cash is a "digital debit card" that allows people to send and receive money through iMessage. The money will be stored in the Apple Pay Cash card in the users' Apple Wallet where they can use the amount they received right away.

The Apple Pay Cash feature is similar to other peer-to-peer money transferring applications like Venmo, Zelle and Square Cash. Google and Facebook have also been reported the have the same money transfer feature in their messaging apps.

Aside from Apple Pay Cash, another iOS 11 feature that did not make it to the firmware's release is the Messages in iCloud. In this feature, iMessages can be transferred to iCloud to save more space in the device's memory. While this feature was omitted from the iOS 11 beta 5 version last August, Apple said that it will be made available in the next update.

AirPlay 2, another much-awaited feature of the latest Apple firmware, was released along with iOS 11. However, not all users will be able to enjoy it as there are only certain speakers that can support the new feature's multi-room functionality.

It has been suggested that the users who recently upgraded to iOS 11 should also purchase new speakers with multi-room functionality support to experience AirPlay 2.