iOS 11 release date news, update: Upcoming OS leaked alongside details of iPhone 8 and iPhone X

iOS 11 is expected to be unveiled this September. Apple

Apple has yet to release the final version of iOS 11, but major details about the upcoming software's features have already surfaced online. The leaked iOS 11 codes also spoiled a supposed huge surprise — the iPhone X.

According to Business Insider, the Apple iOS 11 leak was first posted on Reddit last weekend, revealing the new look and features of the upcoming software. Most of the leaked details about the iOS 11 were already teased by 9to5Mac but it was not until Friday that these features were finally confirmed.

One of the leaked iOS 11 features is the new facial recognition scanner, which will be used as a security measure for the iPhone 8. This security feature will be called Face ID.

Meanwhile, iOS 11 seems to be designed for the iPhone 8, as the upcoming flagship is said to be getting rid of the physical home button in exchange for a virtual one. As shown in the leaks, the iOS 11's screen will have a thin line at the bottom, which can be swiped upwards to reveal the list of apps.

Another interesting addition to iOS 11 is 3D emojis called "Animojis." The leaked iOS 11 codes show the new emojis mimicking the voice and actual facial expression of the iPhone user. The facial recognition scanner will be used to capture the user's expressions.

Interestingly, the leaked iOS 11 codes did not only reveal the new software features and user interface, but they also spilled the names of the new iPhone models that are set to launch this week.

As per a separate analysis of the iOS 11 codes by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the public will not only witness the arrival of the iPhone 8 this September. A new handset model called the iPhone X is expected to be launched as well. The description of the iPhone X is not yet confirmed, although it is believed to be a premium iPhone 8 variant.

Initial reports have suggested that the leaked information might be the result of an inside job. According to a known Apple blogger, John Gruber, it is very likely that an Apple employee is responsible for the iOS 11 and iPhone X leaks, which were then delivered directly to online publications for posting.

iOS 11, as well as the new iPhone models, will be unveiled by the Cupertino-based tech giant at a keynote event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.