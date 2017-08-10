iOS 11 release date, features rumors: New iOS up for fall launch; introduction of augmented reality in apps, games

A sneak peek of iOS 11 on the iPad Pro Apple/ios/ios-11

Amid the speculation surrounding the models that are next in line, such as the iPhone 8, there is also the iOS 11 to go with it. As the launch of the iOS 11 approaches in the fall, Apple has released some details to let iOS users know what to expect.

Apart from a fall launch, Apple has also revealed through their official website that they will have augmented reality in the games as well as the apps that are used in both iPhone and iPad. Other details have yet to be determined, but this only makes room for some speculation on what other features iOS 11 will bring to iPhones and iPads.

Some who have managed to test out the beta version of iOS 11 reveal that for iPads in particular, iOS 11 will bring on the dock. Both the iPhone and the iPad will gain some significant changes in the control center as well. As for the company's trademark voice app, Siri, well, those who got to experience iOS 11 firsthand will know that Siri is a lot smarter now.

But perhaps the big changes lie in the iPad, as the official site probably shows. Drag and drop features are now available, and apps can go on a split screen mode when dragged to one side of the screen. It's close to being a computer on its own.

Now that Apple has confirmed that iOS 11 will bring augmented reality to the devices, it is highly likely that the iPhone 8 will have this feature as well. The iPhone 8 might be launched alongside iOS 11, too, so it is still uncertain for a few more weeks at the least.

The most recent beta update for developers revealed that iOS 11 takes out Messages from a user's iCloud, however, it might appear again in a future update. The icons for the Camera app and the Settings app have also undergone a little modification.