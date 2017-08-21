iOS 11 release date, features news: Security measures to be added in the next update

A preview of iOS 11 on different Apple devices. Apple

The iOS 11 may still be in its public beta testing stage, but users have already revealed some of the new security features on social media. These include improved password security and enhanced fingerprint ID, which will prevent strangers from accessing sensitive data on an iPhone.

According to reports, a public beta tester tweeted that the iOS 11 update will allow users to disable the Touch ID security feature by rapidly tapping the home button five times. This can prove to be useful in dire situations where the owner of the phone might be forced into giving up sensitive information.

This feature can also be helpful when dealing with cops, whose abusive actions have been documented on the phone; jealous spouses; and swindlers that have the intention of identity theft or accessing bank account numbers and passwords. Hopefully, when the iOS 11 is officially released, the new security implementations reduces smartphone-related criminal activity.

By disabling the touch feature this way, it will bring users to a screen that will require a security code, with an option to call emergency numbers. Most likely, the added security will be compatible with the facial recognition features, and will likely be the new standard in the ever-evolving technology for security.

Apple is taking initiative with security, especially after numerous hacking events that have come and gone over the years. It is a good sign that the company is working at great lengths to protect their loyal customers. After all, it is impossible to tell if the next step in intrusive technology is already in the works.

Those who are interested in trying out the iOS 11 may do so by registering at the Apple Beta Software site. The iOS 11 update is scheduled to be available worldwide by the end of this year.