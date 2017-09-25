iOS 11 news, updates: Facebook Messenger crashing after users update firmware

Apple iOS 11 preview on different devices. Apple

The iOS 11 update finally rolled out for Apple users all over the world. Unfortunately, many people have reported some issues following the firmware upgrade. Over the weekend, several iPhone and iPad owners have complained about the Facebook Messenger app not working properly.

According to Express UK, there is no clear information yet about the reason for the crash, or if the iOS 11 update is indeed the culprit behind the Facebook Messenger malfunctioning. However, many users are still claiming that the said app keeps on crashing every time they attempt to access their messages. Those in Australia were noted to have no access to Messenger as of press time.

Down Detector, which tracks mentions and hot topics around social media, reported that thousands of complaints regarding the Facebook Messenger crash had been posted online. Some people claimed that their iPhone screen went black after a few seconds of opening the app. There are also instances when Messenger automatically terminated after being opened.

iOS users suggested that reinstalling the Facebook Messenger app would fix the problem, but the crashing continued. People were able to use Messenger properly after reinstalling, only for the app to crash after a few minutes.

While both Apple and Facebook have no official statements yet regarding the Messenger crash on iOS 11, Forbes reported that a certain "CryptoTokenKit" running in the background might be the culprit. This can be found in the latest iOS 11 software version, although there is no possible way to delete or disable it in the meantime. However, it is likely that the problem will be fixed once the next Facebook Messenger update rolls out.

Meanwhile, some iPhone users that have yet to update to iOS 11 are reporting the same Messenger crash issue as well. This raised another point that the iOS 11 may not be the one to blame for the app crashes, but the Messenger update last Sept. 18.