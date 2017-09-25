iOS 11 news: Potential fixes for fast battery drain

The new iOS 11 brings both good and bad things to iPhone owners. Reuters/Yuya Shino

The release of the new iOS 11 by Apple did not go as smoothly as planned since numerous users claim that the new operating system drains batteries too fast. Thankfully, a solution is present.

Users may have to be warned, though, as the fix for the fast battery drain is rather extreme — a full factory reset for the iPhone. However, the fix only works if the users do not restore backup files. So, iPhone owners will have to choose between losing all their prior data or putting up with the fast battery consumption. Some users were able to backup successfully using iTunes, but the fix does not seem to work for everyone.

Forbes, however, has a different take on the problem — do nothing. They suggested that the best solution is to simply wait for Apple to roll out an update that will address the issue. Back when the publication was testing out the public beta of the iOS 11, they also noticed that it consumed the battery quickly, but they chalked it up to poor optimization. Sure enough, subsequent updates of the public beta fixed the issue, which is why they were confused as to why the problem is back again.

Forbes also claimed that when users switch their iPhones to iOS 11, the new operating system also updates all the apps installed on the phone. This process, apparently, causes the high power consumption, as suggested by the publication.

It may also just be a temporary issue and may sort itself out in the long run, so users may just sit and wait. Forbes, however, does not make any promises that it will, and only suggested that it may.

Regardless, users are welcome to try any solution, as long as it does not violate any license agreements with Apple.