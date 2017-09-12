iOS 11 features update: Tenth beta now online, Apple makes a comeback

The iPhone 7 is one of the devices which will receive the iOS 11 update and will make the device even better. Reuters/Yuya Shino

iPhone users are in for a treat as the new beta verison for iOS 11 is now available for developer testing, and the previous beta is being released for the public to try out. The new iOS11 "beta 10" is now online and available for iPhone owners with developer accounts to peruse.

The new beta is now available on Apple's developer website, provided users have a developer account. If not, interested patrons can actually enroll in Apple's public beta programme in order to try it out. As confirmed by IT Pro, the said developer account costs $99 every year, and members will get to immediately enjoy and experience any new betas for the iOS software.

Back in June, the iOS 11 was deemed one of the worst beta launches for iOS, according to ZD Net. When the new iOS was introduced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote on June 5, it came with it a plethora of bugs, inconveniences, and crashes. Of course, it being a public beta at that moment might have been an excuse, but tech website ZD Net still claimed that it was "awful," even for a beta.

The earliest beta versions for iOS 11 reportedly had crucial missteps like Wi-Fi bugs, camera bugs, connectivity issues, particularly with Bluetooth, and the worst of all, an unstable Control Center, which meant a problematic user interface (UI). That's why developer accounts were pleased at the iOS revamp in the latest beta 10 versions.

The plague of instabilities that came with the early betas are now fixed. It now has a new lock and home screen, the Control Center, which was highly temperamental back in June has now received a substantial update, and the new iOS now has a password manager for people having trouble with dozens of accounts. It also comes with a new file organizing app, and for the younger generations, the screen recording and screenshot mark-up feature will surely bring a world of possibilities for content creation.

More features are to be revealed in future updates.