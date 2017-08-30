iOS 11 features to be released alongside new iPhone models this September

iOS 11 will be unveiled this year on September. Apple official website

September is an auspicious month for Apple users, as each year, new models of iPhones, iPads, and other iPhone gadgets are revealed to the public. Apple's own operating system, the iOS, usually gets a new version each year as well, and this year is no exception.

Over 10 versions of the iOS have come and gone, and this year, Apple users are waiting for the release of the iOS 11. Initially introduced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address on June 5, it promises a ton of new features for the iPhone and iPad. Based on Apple's usual timeline, the release of the new version of the iOS should be announced at the annual iPhone event on the second week of November.

To those who are curious about the new features the iOS 11 will bring, a detailed description of all the operating system's (OS) specification are listed on Apple's official website. "iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world's most advanced mobile operating system," according to the website.

It was also stated, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps. With iOS 11, iPhone and iPad are the most powerful, personal, and intelligent devices they've ever been."

The iOS 11 sure promises a lot of hype, but there are some upcoming features that really stand out among the rest. One example is the new "document scanner" in the Notes app. Just open the app, click the "document scanner" option, and the device will automatically scan a document, fix the edges, crop unnecessary edges when necessary, and improves the lighting. Users can even sign a document using the "Apple Pencil" in an iPad.

Another upcoming feature of the iOs 11 is the "Do Not Disturb" feature while driving. With the iOS 11, an iPhone can now detect and sense if the user is driving, thus, he/she won't get any kind of notifications while doing so. This feature will help drivers not to get distracted by calls and texts, ensuring the user's safety.

Apple geeks need not wait for long to get their hands on these new features. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sept. 12 is the official date of the unveiling of this year's newest iPhones and iOS. That's only two weeks away, and even though it has not been confirmed yet by Apple itself, people who are "familiar with Apple's plans" are sure of the date. Tune in for more updates.