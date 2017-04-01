Entertainment
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Trump wants to let pastors endorse politicians, but most evangelical leaders don't want to
Mike Pence won't meet with women alone. Here's why he's wrong
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne

iOS 11 features, rumors: Improved Siri to be comparable to Google Allo, to compete with Samsung Bixby?

Catherine Salvador

A promo photo for Apple's new iOS 10 operating system that was made known alongside the iPhone 7 last September.Apple

With Apple being consistent of releasing new versions of their iOS, it is expected that iOS 11 will have impressive features, like better Siri and iCloud performance. Recent reports now say that Siri can perform like Google Allo and even Samsung Bixby.

Apple's iOS is the lifeline of all their mobile devices, so it is inevitable for new versions to come out. While there are no new rumors about the upcoming iOS 11, it is believed that it will bring a smarter Siri and a better iCloud and iMessage performance.

The news was sourced from The Verifier (via BGR), and it claims that Siri will be given a major upgrade in iOS 11. According to the report, the virtual assistant will have better power in controlling several Apple devices like Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPhone.

Also, the publication wrote that the bot will be integrated into iMessage and iCloud so that both apps will function better than before. While nothing is confirmed yet, it is believed that Siri can penetrate iMessage by copying the functions of Google's own Assistant, Google Allo.

The anticipated bot is said to be ready to answer tough questions, such as those asking for directions and suggestions. Apple has already filed a patent for the feature, so rumors about the upgrade for the AI assistant, which is expected to come with the iOS 11, have been strengthened.

Advertisement

As for how Siri can control iCloud, tech enthusiasts believe that the smart assistant may be able to identify the owner's several devices by using an Apple ID. Siri can reportedly suggest actions across two operating systems like the iOS and MacOS.

It is also expected that the all-new Siri will clash with Samsung's own Bixby. The voice-based bot of the South Korean tech giant is anticipated for what it can do, especially when it comes out with the Galaxy S8.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY