iOS 11 features news: Software update to bring back iPhone 3D Touch multitasking gesture

The iOS 11 preview on different Apple devices. Apple

Apple finally rolled out iOS 11 this week. However, users were disappointed as some features of the firmware were not yet made available. For one, a 3D Touch multitasking gesture for the iPhone was omitted from the latest iOS software, but Apple said that the feature will be restored in an upcoming update.

According to The Verge, the particular 3D Touch gesture to switch between apps was removed from the iOS 11 version.

The faster method of switching between apps is no longer available but users are still able to see the multitasking view. Particularly, users can press on the left portion of the screen for the multitasking pane to show up and select among the recently-used applications by bringing up the app switcher.

The good thing is that Apple will be bringing back the 3D Touch multitasking gesture soon. An email sent by Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi was posted by MacRumors, in which he said that a software update for iOS 11 will include the missing 3D Touch gesture.

Federighi said that the touch gesture was made unavailable in the current iOS 11 version due to technical issues. It is not known what the technical issue is about, although there are speculations that Apple removed it on purpose because not many people were using it.

Without the 3D Touch multitasking gesture in the current iOS 11 version, users can call on the app switcher by double-pressing the home button. For new units like the iPhone X that no longer have a physical home button, the multitasking view can be brought up by swiping up the virtual home bar and pressing the middle of the screen for a few seconds, according to Mashable.

There is no specified date yet regarding the next iOS 11 update release.