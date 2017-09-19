iOS 11 download release date, features review: Leak reveals iPhone's secrets

Before you update to iOS 11, make sure you know your Apple ID password. Twitter/AppleSupport

While everyone waits for the highly anticipated iOS 11 operating system release this month, a recent leak offered the new features the upcoming version. It detailed the face-recognition prowess of iPhone X and a seemingly comprehensive look that the update does.

Since the company values secrecy, the leaks are definitely worrisome for Apple. BBC confirmed that an "anonymous source" shared the download URLs that contained the keys to the forthcoming iPhones' system. Blogger John Gruber suggested that an employee of the giant tech pulled the info off.

Gruber asserted that there was no mistake in the recent leak, that it was an intentional act of sabotage by a "rogue Apple employee." He wrote, "As best I've been able to ascertain, these builds were available to download by anyone, but they were obscured by long, unguessable URLs [web addresses]. Someone within Apple leaked the list of URLs to 9to5Mac and MacRumors."

The enthusiast went on to reveal that this leak was the one that spoiled a lot of iPhone's secrets in Apple history. Moreover, the leak of the iOS 11's golden master (GM) gives away practically everything about the next handset. Some of these include the following: a reference to iPhone X, images of a new Apple Watch and AirPod headphones, a setup process for Face ID, new wallpapers, better video recording, and an introduction of Animoji.

As the leak continues to spread, the iOS 11 is scheduled to be available for download on Sept. 19. The company announced the release date of the upcoming version during an Apple event last Sept. 12. Currently in beta, the update comes packed with new features, giving the users a new and improved Siri voice assistant and more.

iOS 11 will work with iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s. The upcoming new operating system is compatible with the 7th generation iPad (2017), iPad Mini (2, 3 and 4), iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Air 2. It will also work with the 6th generation iPod Touch.