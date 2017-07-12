iOS 11 Beta 3 Release, Features: Apple Adds Livestreaming Options

Livestreaming will be easier as soon as the original release of iOS 11 rolls out. The operating system's third developer beta version, which became available to Apple users last July 10, already features a "Start Broadcast" button.

The button is integrated into the screen capture functionality, and when tapped, it takes a recording of the current screen and saves the video file directly into the camera roll. Clearly, it is one of the features that Apple has yet to complete, and once the original version of iOS 11 is ready, the "Start Broadcast" button's function can still change.

Many users suggest that the button is meant for AirPlay. This is, however, highly unlikely because there is already a new AirPlay button integrated into the Control Center. Placing another button on the screen recording function would be redundant, something that is out of character for Apple as a developer. And if it were indeed meant for AirPlay, then it would have used the AirPlay logo.

The Next Web believes that the "Start Broadcast" button is connected to third-party applications that a user wants to share their livestream on. In their theory, the new feature will allow easier sharing of screen captures on YouTube or Facebook.

It also suggests that Apple could be developing a new live streaming application. However, there is only a slight possibility of this speculation to be true as the developer would have announced the app at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Mac Rumors, a website dedicated to speculations about upcoming Apple products, shares the similar idea. The only difference is that it believes the "Start Broadcast" could be capable of automatic uploads.

Although the iOS 11 beta 3 is currently available to the public, all features will be completed within this fall. According to Apple's official announcement, the operating system will come as a free software update for iPhone 5s, and later, to other models.