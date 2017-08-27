iOS 10.3.2 jailbreak release date news, update: Latest firmware version not jailbreakable, but there's a roundabout

Apple iOS 11 preview in different Apple devices Apple official website

Apple users have been waiting for several weeks to jailbreak the current iOS 10.3.2 firmware. The last iOS version to have a working jailbreak tool was released long ago, and some people are starting to lose their patience whether a loophole in the iOS 10.3.2 will be found to perform a successful jailbreak. The good news, for now, is that users do not have to wait long to have their iPhone and iPad settings customized. There is a way to perform a jailbreak, but it does not mean that the jailbreak tool for the current iOS 10.3 update is already available.

As reported by Blasting News, the good old days of jailbreaking the Apple iOS firmware may be over. This is because many weeks have already passed and none of the known mobile device hackers and experts are saying anything about an imminent jailbreak version release. The known Italian hacker, Luca Todesco, who successfully jailbroken the first iOS 10 version has no signs of releasing a jailbreak tool in the near future. The same thing goes for hacker groups such as Pangu, PP Jailbreak, and TaiG. The mere lack of teasers for the jailbreak gives the idea that the current iOS cannot be jailbroken until the iOS 11 launch later this year.

There are signs that Apple may have already found the trick to stop the hackers from jailbreaking the iOS versions. To note, there have only been two known jailbreak tools that worked successfully in the iOS 10 updates. Since the iOS 10 launch on September 2016, the only reliable jailbreak tools are the mach_portal and yalu102, both developed by Todesco with the help of KeenLab senior security researcher, Marco Grassi.

Even so, people have no reason to be upset just yet with the iOS 10.3.2 situation, as there is still a way to have their OS jailbroken. All they have to do is to downgrade the firmware to the last version where the yalu102 tool works. As reported by Value Walk, an exploit to downgrade the iOS 10.2 and ultimately to perform jailbreak is found by Adam Donenfeld. To do this, users must have their iOS 10.3.2's old SHSH2 blobs saved before downgrading to iOS 10.2.