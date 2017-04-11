iOS 10.2.1, iOS 10.3 jailbreak release date news: No signs of an upcoming jailbreak tool
Tech enthusiasts, particularly iOS users, are still waiting for the iOS 10.2.1 to iOS 10.3 jailbreak tool. Hacker groups Pangu and TaiG have yet to reveal if they are developing the said tools, but jailbreakers are hoping that they are.
Apple is continuing to upgrade and revamp its iOS 10. And so far, there is still no sight of an iOS 10.2.1 to iOS 10.3 jailbreak tool. Reports say that Pangu and TaiG might be developing the tools for the iOS 10. Both groups have had a history of revealing new tools out of the blue, so this might still be the case. While some believe that the developers are taking their time with the latest iOS version, others have lost hope and decided to upgrade to higher versions of the OS.
It was hacker Luca Todesco who came up with the first iOS 10 jailbreak tool. However, developing a tool for iOS 10.2.1 to iOS 10.3 might be a completely different feat, one that might require more time and focus, given that the iOS 10.3 comes with Apple's new File System. Rumor has it that Todesco is working on the last touches of the iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool. Once he launches the tool, the developer will no longer tinker on future iOS exploits.
To note, Apple's recent update, the iOS 10.3.1, fixes the WiFi chips installed on their devices, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch included. It also addresses the bugs on the iCloud, which has been causing users' setting to reset without consent.
For those who are still clinging onto hope, the jailbreak community encourages users to downgrade to previous iOS versions once the hacker groups come up with a tool.
The developers have kept mum on their plans; hence, Apple junkies should treat the reports with a grain of salt.
More updates should arrive in the weeks to come.
