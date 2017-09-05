Investigations launched as huge fire rips through disused Dundee church

Lochee Old Parish Church on fire last night. Twitter

Investigations are being launched into the cause of a large fire that gutted a disused church in Dundee last night.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Lochee Old Parish Church, a listed building that dates from 1830, on Monday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland investigation will begin once the inside of the building is deemed safe to access, the BBC reported.

Firefighters were continuing to damp down the fire this morning. Six fire engines were initially sent to the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

As officers set up cordons to ensure public safety, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service despatched eight appliances, including two aerial ladders.

A video of the fire appeared on Twitter.

The church has reportedly been vacant for some time but according to the Dundee Courier some groups still used the rear of the building.

Lochee councillor Michael Marra said: 'The fire is right through the building. You can still see the flames coming out of it... The first concern has to be the safety of people in the area. The windows of the flats opposite have been cracking so people have been asked to leave. They'll need accommodation so the council will have to move quickly.'

A local resident, Lorraine Paterson said she was devastated to witness the church's demise. 'It's Lochee's most beautiful building. It's a real favourite so to see this is heartbreaking,' she told the Courier.