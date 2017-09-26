Instagram adds face filters for live streaming

The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

Instagram users can now manipulate the app's face feature while doing live video streaming.

In an announcement made by the photo-sharing app, Instagram said it will be making face filters, which add effects to detected faces, available to users who stream videos live. Previously these filters were only available on video and images that were captured first then posted on Instagram Story.

All available face filters will be at the user's disposal but there are also a couple of face filters that will be exclusive for users who live-stream, like the filter with sunglasses and lens reflections in which they would be able to change the scenery with a tap. This filter will only be available for about two weeks so users are encouraged to go live to see and experience it for themselves.

Social media experts noted that this new feature is very similar to a Snapchat feature. Snapchat is a social media app where users can record themselves, put filters on the video and then share it with their friends. The video gets deleted after a short amount of time.

Users have reported that using all these filters have been a breeze and they were able to apply the filters either before they went live or during streaming by tapping the icon of the face in the bottom right corner of the live interface of Instagram. After the broadcast has ended, users can replay the video and share them on their Instagram Story, or they can simply choose to discard the video. The live video will disappear from the app after a couple of minutes.

The feature's rollout has already started but it might still take several weeks for the new face filters to make its way to all of the Instagram users around the world.