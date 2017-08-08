'Injustice 2' updates: What are the rumored DLC characters?

Darkseid vs. The Joker in "Injustice 2" Facebook/injusticegame

"Injustice 2" is spearheaded by NetherRealm Studios, which means that the addition of "Mortal Kombat" characters is not at all surprising. Starfire is expected to be released at the mid to end of August; will her presence really excite fans?

With the teaser silhouette poster out, fans have been anticipating the upcoming downloadable characters (DLC) after Starfire, with speculations popularly inclining toward Black Manta and Raiden. Despite this outroar from fans, there are sources that speculate otherwise. Head developer Ed Boon teased one of the upcoming downloadable characters to be Cyrax from the "Mortal Kombat" series.

Cyrax is one of the cyborgs like Sektor and Smoke. His abilities include taking himself apart, reassembling himself quickly behind opponents' backs to set-up for a full combo. Also, he is very popular for his green cyber nets, which are used to capture opponents and draw them close to him.

However, fans have not forgotten that Boon is notorious for tricking his fans when it comes to releasing new content for his games. He likes to use bait and switch tactics, such as when he released a silhouette of Baraka for "Mortal Kombat X," and when it was finally revealed, a video showing a Xenomorph popped out of Baraka's chest. This, naturally shocked "Mortal Kombat" fans, who can expect Boon to pull off stunts like this for "Injustice 2" as well.

Recently, "Injustice 2" has received an update, which is the initial update that will ease the transition to porting the rest of the DLCs. Expect to receive multiple updates this month with new characters on the way and some major rebalancing as well. Additionally, skins will be made available along with the upcoming patches of the game. Unlike in most games, alternative skins do not just provide characters with a new look, but they will also allow players to access different moves. This allow for a switch in gameplay experience, considering that these augmentations are usually just for aesthetics.