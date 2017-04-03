'Injustice 2' updates: Roster of playable characters continues to expand with the inclusion of Scarecrow and Captain Cold

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The number of playable characters in "Injustice 2" continues to expand as it has been recently revealed that the two known villains from the DC comic books have been ushered into the game: Scarecrow and Captain Cold.

There is no denying that "Injustice 2" is one of the most-anticipated games this year. Given how impressive the first "Injustice" game was, it goes without saying that the gaming world excitedly awaits its sequel.

As "Injustice 2" inches closer to its release date, NetherRealm reveals more and more of its playable characters. After announcing Firestorm and the Cheetah as playable characters in the highly anticipated game sequel some weeks ago, the studio has recently revealed that Scarecrow and Captain Cold are also joining the roster of the playable game characters in "Injustice 2."

To the uninitiated, Scarecrow is a known Batman villain, while Captain Cold is a nemesis of The Flash. Actor Cillian Murphy was the last guy to breathe life to Scarecrow in a live-action feature via "Batman Begins" in 2005, while Wentworth Miller plays the role of Captain Cold in "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," which both air over The CW.

Based on the villain-centric trailer that reveals the inclusion of Scarecrow and Captain Cold in "Injustice 2," it is observed that Scarecrow's abilities in the game are tied to his weapons, a hook and a chain, which he uses to capture and slash his opponents. Captain Cold, on the other hand, uses his cold power to freeze his opponents and create ammunition made of ice that shoots from his gun.

The said trailer also offers a better look at what the earlier confirmed villains, Bane and Gorilla Grodd, can do in the game. While it is apparent that the two are impressive brawlers, it is apparent that Gorilla Grodd can also use his psionic abilities to take down his opponents even without physical contact with them.

As of this writing, "Injustice 2" already comes with a total of 28 playable characters, including Darkseid who is offered as a pre-order bonus character.

"Injustice 2" arrives on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this May 16.