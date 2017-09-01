'Injustice 2' rumors, latest news: Black Lightning to be next DC comics character included in upcoming DLC?

Harley Quinn in "Injustice 2" Twitter/InjusticeGame

The latest downloadable content (DLC) for "Injustice 2" revealed the inclusion of Aquaman's nemesis Black Manta. It also added some non-DC comic book characters like Hellboy and Raiden from "Mortal Kombat." However, it seems that another DC comic book character may be coming to the game in its next DLC.

Netherworld Studios creative director Ed Boon's tweet sent everyone into a flurry of speculation as to who will be the next character, and the speculation points to Black Lightning.

The tweet read, "Injustice 2 Game-play video: Black Manta joins Black Canary, Black Adam, Black..." Clearly, Boon was naming names here, but the "Black" in the end seemed to get fans excited as to who that next "Black" would be. That new "Black" may be either a new character or just a premiere skin. Majority of the fans believe that the "Black" is referring to Black Lightning.

Black Lightning could serve as a premier skin for Raiden, since the canon revealed that the two characters shared a similar move set. A Black Adam skin is also possible too, but since the fans are more excited about the Fighter Pack 2 DLC that is coming out, it is understandable that Raiden's debut into the game would want to be placed in the spotlight.

The reception of the "Mortal Kombat" character was rather lukewarm, as many fans would have preferred another DC comic book character to join the latest revealed trio instead of him.

It is possible that it is not Black Lightning at all. It could even be Black Hand, the leader of the Black Lantern Corps. Black Hand could also either be a new character or a new premiere skin for the Green Lantern or even Atrocitus. Black Hand, after all, is known for his theatrics and ability to drain an enemy's powers and use it against them.

Only time will tell if the new character or skin would be Black Lightning or Black Hand. It might even be both.