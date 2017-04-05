'Injustice 2' release date, news: New trailer introduces villains added to game's roster
The new "Injustice 2" trailer introduces four new DC villains in the game — Gorilla Grodd, Bane, Captain, Cold, and Scarecrow — who are joining the ranks of a title that has an already-massive character lineup.
The trailer, titled "It's Good to Be Bad," features the villains beating up known DC heroes such as Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Superman. It also showed Scarecrow defeating Harley Quinn.
Developed by NetherRealm Studios, "Injustice 2" is set in an alternate universe where the line between villain and hero has blurred. It follows the events of "Injustice," which ended with Superman incarcerated after he was defeated by Batman, who took him on when he became a tyrannical leader.
Both the heroes and the villains will try to find their footing after the events of the first game, but they end up discovering a new threat that will put everyone at risk. Krypton, who has already conquered every other planet in the universe, now has his eyes set on taking over Earth. This battle will be far from easy, especially given the loss of trust that happened in the aftermath of Superman's defeat.
As with "Injustice," this title will see different teams forming, each would be composed of heroes and villains alike. Confirmed backdrops so far are Gotham, Metropolis, Atlantis, and the home courts of Batman, Superman, and Aquaman, respectively.
Characters from the first game will be brought in to "Injustice 2" along with new ones. In addition to that, alternate configurations, such as Reverse-Flash and Power Girl, will also be playable in the game. Aside from DC characters, guest stars from other franchises will also be playable. A Twitter poll by Ed Boon, who directed "Injustice 2," resulted in fans choosing to have Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat" and Spawn to appear in this game as well.
"Injustice 2" will be released on May 16. It is playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
