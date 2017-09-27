'Injustice 2' news: Latest exploit allows players to get Legendary Gear; October patch now available

Black Manta in "Injustice 2" Twitter/InjusticeGame

Glitches are usually assumed to cause problems for players in the game, but sometimes those glitches can be taken advantage of. One such glitch is found in "Injustice 2," where it allows players to add Legendary Gear to their collection by giving up their Epic Gear.

As nice as it may sound, getting Legendary Gear in the game means that players will have to sacrifice a lot of their Epic Gear in order to be eligible. Usually, players have to sacrifice 250 pieces specifically, but what seemed like a time-consuming task can be done rather quickly from the glitch.

For those who are not too worried about losing their Legendary Gear, a YouTube user SMGxPrincess uploaded a walk-through tutorial of the glitch in the PlayStation 4 version. It does require some uploading and downloading of save data though.

Meanwhile, the October patch for "Injustice 2" has gone live today and includes a number of bug fixes and changes in terms of the game's balance. Even though the October patch was released ahead of time, this most likely means that the game is getting ready for the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) character, Raiden.

Apart from the bug fixes in the latest patch 1.09, there are also some changes in terms of the design. Legendary items have had their base stats increased, and more characters now have their Legendary Multiverse Portals. Players can expect Black Adam, Catwoman, Brainiac, Deadshot, The Flash, Scarecrow, and Supergirl to have their multiverse portals.

The Legendary Multiverse Events have now lessened the playing time, from 3000 to 7000, it is now 1000 and 3000. When it comes to the changes in balance, players can expect two of Superman's moves to lose throw immunity during recovery frames. Superman's Super Breath cannot throw immunity anymore when the meter is burned.

The latest patch also adds Raiden and the Black Lightning premiere skin to the game, despite not being scheduled for release until October.