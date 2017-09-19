'Injustice 2' new trailer shows off Raiden's moves, unveils Black Lightning premiere skin

"Injustice 2" is adding Raiden to its roster. YouTube/Injustice

The fighting video game "Injustice 2" has released a new trailer featuring one of its newest characters, Raiden. It also revealed a new premiere skin for the character, Black Lightning.

The game released the trailer Sunday, and it showed off the vast move set of Raiden. The god of thunder has a great selection of electricity-based moves and throws. He can also conjure lightning traps that shock enemies that touch them.

The trailer showed a number of combos wherein Raiden hits his opponent multiple times while juggling the opponent in the air. Also present in the trailer is his nifty teleport move that allows Raiden to instantly appear behind the enemy. In one sequence, he hurls a ball of lightning towards the enemy and then teleports to the other side of the opponent, creating an attack combination coming from both sides.

Raiden's super move is also a sight to behold. First, he releases an electric field that shocks and levitates the enemy off the ground. Then he summons a lightning bolt towards himself and releases a powerful punch that sends the opponent flying. He then teleports to the other end of the stage to catch the enemy and fly him upward to the sky where a lightning bolt strikes him. Finally, Raiden transforms into a lightning version of Mortal Kombat's dragon and tackles the opponent to the ground.

Raiden will be appearing in "Injustice 2" in October as part of the game's Fighter Pack 2, along with Black Manta and Hellboy. There is no official announcement for the pricing yet, but the first Fighter Pack was released this summer and was priced at $19.99, and each hero was available separately for $6 each.

Black Lightning, a premiere skin based on Raiden, will be included in the game's Ultimate Pack, which is priced at $39.99.