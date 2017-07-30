'Injustice 2' introduces gameplay footage for new DLC character, 'Starfire'

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm recently unveiled the next downloadable content (DLC) character at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, and it was revealed to be Starfire.

Days before the initial release last May, it was made known that Red Hood and Sub Zero would be included in the Fighter 1 DLC pack, but the announcement of Starfire being included should have come as a shock to fans of the DC universe, given her interesting background and perplexingly powerful abilities.

In the trailer released by Warner Bros., she was revealed to have a wide array of moves in her arsenal, optimal for numerous mix-ups to confuse opponents with. At first, she would seem to heavily rely on her ranged attacks, given that she can unleash numerous projectiles in rapid succession even while flying. One segment of the video shows that she has some go-to melee range counters for those who would attempt to force their way up close to her. Having said that, Starfire looks like the well-rounded character that fans always look for in fighting games.

Even after the announcement at Comic-Con, fans still cannot wait to see what director Ed Boon has in store for them, since it was promised that six more characters have yet to be revealed and confirmed. According to GameSpot, Boon is very enthusiastic about the next characters that he's going to release, and even said that "all the characters we're going to reveal, we'll have the biggest "wow" for the last one we're going to show."

Following the pre-order release of Red Hood and the availability of Sub-Zero, Starfire is set to join the fray on August and will officially conclude the Fighter 1 DLC package, which costs $20. Players who have already purchased the Fighter 1 DLC pack will not have to pay extra for Starfire.