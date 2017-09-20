'Injustice 2' gameplay news: Raiden's gameplay trailer features Black Lightning

Black Lightning arrives as a premier skin for "Injustice 2" YouTube/Injustice

It has been rumored for some time that Black Lightning may become another addition to the growing roster of DC comics' characters in "Injustice 2." Now, it seems that the rumors were proven to be right as the electrifying superhero made his way into the game, and his entrance certainly gave another similarly powered character a run for their money.

The "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 2 that will be coming in October features Aquaman's nemesis Black Manta and two non-DC comics' characters, Hellboy and Raiden from "Mortal Kombat." Along with this, fans can expect to see Black Lightning available in the game as a premiere skin to use with Raiden, as seen in the newest gameplay trailer.

The trailer is primarily about Raiden with the thunderous character sending volts of electricity. His moves incorporate the superhuman abilities that he has, which show just how much of a bad--ss he can be in the game. Of course, his other abilities will be coming into play such as his teleportation and harpoon launching. It is here that Black Lightning makes his grand entrance in the game, and even though he is not among the default characters, he will have his own design and his own voice. As for his special move? It remains to be seen.

It certainly is a sigh of relief for many fans who love the game, especially since Raiden's arrival in the previous trailer revealing the three new additions to the game's roster was met with a lukewarm response. Raiden is not the first character from the neighboring game to come into the "Injustice" games either. Sub-Zero was introduced in the first Fighter Pack, whereas Scorpion was in the first "Injustice" game. At least Black Lightning will be there to use with the "Mortal Kombat" character.

The Fighter Pack 2 will be available to those who purchased "Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition." The third Fighter Pack that features three new characters is also expected to come out soon.