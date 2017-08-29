'Injustice 2' gameplay news: New trailer reveals Black Manta's moves, two non-DC comic book characters joining new DLC

Black Manta arrives with Hellboy and Raiden in the upcoming Fighter Pack 2 DLC for "Injustice 2" YouTube/Injustice

It seems that the roster of "Injustice 2" is about to get bigger. Black Manta is finally here and the newest gameplay trailer showed off some of the character's moves. A few other familiar faces are joining, and by the looks of them, it appears that Warner Bros. is starting to include characters outside the DC comics' universe.

Black Manta has long been speculated to arrive in the game for a few months already. Now that he is finally coming, his gameplay trailer teased the impressive moves he has in his arsenal. The character has a lot of high-tech moves that could prove to be dangerous. His water-based abilities also give him an advantage over many characters as well.

He has a few notable moves in this gameplay trailer according to Comicbook.com. First of are his homing rockets which always seem to fire in twos. This means that players who are using Black Manta can always fire twice should the first attempt be dodged or do little damage to whichever opponent. Next is Black Manta's ability to use a rocket pack to his advantage, which allows him to strike from above as well as dodge a lot of ground projectiles. This also means he can be vulnerable to aerial attacks, but he can land just as quickly as he can take to the air.

Ever wonder why Black Manta has two glowing red eyes on his mask? It is because he has laser eyes, and can fire them at opponents if they are within range. Along with his general attacks, he also has some water-based abilities, one of which is his ability to summon a wave to push the opponent towards him so he can put in some more quick attacks their way.

Black Manta is not the only character that players can look forward to using in "Injustice 2" as two non-DC comics characters are also joining the roster. Last week, it was revealed that Dark Horse comic character Hellboy and "Mortal Kombat" character Raiden are among the latest additions in the upcoming Fighter Pack 2 downloadable content (DLC) which comes out in September.

This is not the first time "Injustice" has had a "Mortal Kombat" character in its roster of heroes and villains though. The developer of "Injustice 2," NetherRealm studios was behind the reboot of "Mortal Kombat" in 2011 and the developing of "Mortal Kombat X" in 2015. So, it is understandable that they would want to bring in a character from the popular games. Hellboy, on the other hand, is the first comic book character outside of DC to be in "Injustice 2."

Black Manta, Hellboy, and Raiden are in the upcoming Fighter Pack 2 DLC for "Injustice 2," which is set to be released in September.