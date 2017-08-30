'Injustice 2' downloadable content release date news: Latest trailer reveals Black Manta joining the 'Fighter Pack 2' roster

Black Manta arrives with Hellboy and Raiden in the upcoming Fighter Pack 2 DLC for "Injustice 2" YouTube/Injustice

Warner Bros. has released the latest trailer for the upcoming DLC pack of "Injustice 2." The Fighter Pack 2 of NetherRealm Studio's fighting game sequel includes various gameplay contents and a new set of fighters, including Back Manta.

As reported by GameSpot, the new Fighter Pack 2 trailer reveals Black Manta as the latest DLC character in "Injustice 2." The trailer shows the character having an intense battle against his known archenemy, Aquaman. Other existing "Injustice 2" fighters are also involved in the brawl, but based on the trailer, Black Manta stands out with his extraordinary speed. He also has many weapons in his disposal, thus making him a dangerous foe.

The latest Fighter Pack 2 trailer shows the full range of Black Manta's moves. For one, the character is seen using knives for his melee attacks. However, Black Manta'sattacks are not only exclusive to close-range fights, as he also has access to large weapons such as rockets and explosives. The character also has a harpoon gun in his possession, which can be used as a special double weapon to keep his opponent from switching positions.

The new "Injustice 2" DLC will also see Black Manta using his eye beams to beat his enemies. He can also use a water cannon to deliver damage, as well as a special move that allows him to dig deep into the ground for a surprise attack. Black Manta can also use his jet pack to travel a long distance. Although the main use of the jetpack is unknown, it is thought to be an effective tool for defense and offense.

Aside from Black Manta, other DC and Mortal Kombat characters will be included in the Fighter Pack 2 DLC. Raiden and Hellboy will join the "Injustice 2" roster as the latest DLC pack arrives on Sept. 12.

More characters are expected to be added in the game before the year ends, and although there is still no official announcement, fans think that the big reveal will happen at the "Injustice 2" eSports tournament this October.