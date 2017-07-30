'Injustice 2' DLC update news: New premier skin expected; creative director teases surprise characters

Avid players of "Injustice 2" are about to get more surprises coming their way apart from the launch of the "Injustice 2" Starfire in August. Surprises such as a possible premier skin for Superman as well as three new characters are going to make their way into the game very soon.

The game's creative director Ed Boon shared an image on Twitter of what might be one of the new premier skins of "Injustice 2," particularly for Superman. Or is it Superman? It is Bizarro, the superhero's clone that appeared in the middle of the fight between Batman and Superman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" last year.

As players of the game would know, the premier skins would usually come with various move sets, so players can probably expect some changes in Superman's powers in the game. Premier skins also cost 6,000 source crystals as well, and more might be revealed over time.

That is not all, as Boon revealed during Comic-Con International a few weeks ago that three new characters are coming for the "Injustice" Fighter Pack 2 set, and these newcomers will definitely surprise the fans of the game. As Starfire is the last DLC character that was revealed for Fighter Pack 1, following Red Hood and Sub-Zero, the newest issue for the comic version of "Injustice" teases two very familiar silhouettes.

One silhouette is of Raiden, due to the very distinct hat, and the other is of Black Manta. One of the two very vivid silhouettes is going to be revealed very soon, but fans should be prepared for a little switch up, as NeatherRealm studios has been known for doing that before. It is possible that someone is dressed as Raiden or as Black Manta, so it remains to be seen until the big reveal.

However, it is likely that Black Manta is going to make it to the current roster of heroes and villains in the game, seeing as Boon called the character out in a similar fashion as Red Hood and Starfire before they were confirmed to be in the roster.