'Injustice 2' DLC update news: New premier skin expected; creative director teases surprise characters
Avid players of "Injustice 2" are about to get more surprises coming their way apart from the launch of the "Injustice 2" Starfire in August. Surprises such as a possible premier skin for Superman as well as three new characters are going to make their way into the game very soon.
The game's creative director Ed Boon shared an image on Twitter of what might be one of the new premier skins of "Injustice 2," particularly for Superman. Or is it Superman? It is Bizarro, the superhero's clone that appeared in the middle of the fight between Batman and Superman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" last year.
As players of the game would know, the premier skins would usually come with various move sets, so players can probably expect some changes in Superman's powers in the game. Premier skins also cost 6,000 source crystals as well, and more might be revealed over time.
That is not all, as Boon revealed during Comic-Con International a few weeks ago that three new characters are coming for the "Injustice" Fighter Pack 2 set, and these newcomers will definitely surprise the fans of the game. As Starfire is the last DLC character that was revealed for Fighter Pack 1, following Red Hood and Sub-Zero, the newest issue for the comic version of "Injustice" teases two very familiar silhouettes.
One silhouette is of Raiden, due to the very distinct hat, and the other is of Black Manta. One of the two very vivid silhouettes is going to be revealed very soon, but fans should be prepared for a little switch up, as NeatherRealm studios has been known for doing that before. It is possible that someone is dressed as Raiden or as Black Manta, so it remains to be seen until the big reveal.
However, it is likely that Black Manta is going to make it to the current roster of heroes and villains in the game, seeing as Boon called the character out in a similar fashion as Red Hood and Starfire before they were confirmed to be in the roster.
-
Hillsong Church denies any part in Justin Bieber's decision to cut short his Purpose world tour
Hillsong Church, which Justin Bieber reportedly attends regularly, denied rumors that it had a role in the pop singer's decision to cancel the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose world tour.
-
Star Trek: Discovery is set in a universe without God
There's no God in the Star Trek universe – and an exchange relayed by Entertainment Weekly confirms it.
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Russell Brand meets Oxford Christian apologist Alister McGrath to ask: 'Is there any point in God?'
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula
- Video footage shows tragic moment bull commits suicide after jeering crowd sets its horns on fire
- Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired General Kelly
- North Korea tests another missile, says all of US is now within range
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead