'Injustice 2' DLC news: Starfire now available, move list and all-access release date revealed

A promotional image of "Injustice 2" DLC character, Starfire. Facebook/InjusticeGame

Starfire landed on the roster of the fighting game, "Injustice 2." The character is now available for those who purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe editions of the game, or those who have paid for the Fighter Pack #1 downloadable content (DLC). Starfire can be availed by other players as a standalone character starting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Starfire is slated as a beginner-friendly character, given her spammable moves and ranged skills. She is equipped with lasers and bombs that help create distance between her and opponents.

Even if prior videos of showed a plethora of melee and range combos, players will most probably take advantage of these ranged moves — much like the overpowered Deadshot and Black Adam characters.

Starfire is also designed to have very responsive controls, as opposed to intimidating and finger-twisting command prompts that other characters have. This further solidifies Starfire's status as a straightforward and easy-to-learn character.

Beginners might find Starfire appealing to use, however, she has her drawbacks. Game developer NetherRealm Studios has been able to maintain a balance between characters in their fighting games. This means that in the grander scheme of "Injustice 2," Starfire might not fare well if players pit her against higher-level opponents.

Fighting game virtuosos prefer having multiple options when it comes to their preferred characters, and beginner-friendly characters usually don't have much to offer in that department — making them inevitably predictable after a couple of matches.

In related news, the next eSports tournament for "Injustice 2" is scheduled to happen sometime in October. This will give the developer and fighting game professionals time to assess Starfire, and if she will pass tournament standards.

More gameplay footage of Starfire will be released by Twitch gamers, and that will generate enough information for NetherRealm to analyze prior the tournament.

"Injustice 2" is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as well as iOS and Android devices.