"Injustice 2" character reveal to be dropped on March 30

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

NetherRealm is ready to name the next character for "Injustice 2."

On the bottom of the game's official website, the game studio posted a teaser about the next character reveal that will take place on Thursday, March 30. However, hints about the identity of the upcoming character remain scarce.

A report from WWG speculated that the next character who will join the roster could be Captain Cold, since the character unofficially appeared during the previously released "Shattered Alliances Part 2" trailer. Yet, there are no official announcements from the game studio about the DC Comics supervillain's participation in the game.

At the moment, there are 25 characters who have been confirmed to be part of the upcoming fighting video game, including the returning characters from "Injustice: Gods Among Us" like Batman, Superman, the Green Lantern, Aquaman, Bane, Cyborg, Flash, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. The new characters for the sequel include Atrocitus, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Cheetah, Brainiac, Darkseid, Deadshot, Firestorm, Doctor Fate, Gorilla Grodd, Robin, Poison Ivy, Robin, Supergirl, Scarecrow, and Swamp Thing.

The game studio also confirmed the arrival of several characters that will be released as alternate skins for the game's existing playable characters, including Batgirl's Cassandra Cain, Batman's Terry McGinnis and Thomas Wayne, Cyborg Superman, The Flash's Jay Garrick and Wally West, the Green Lantern's Jessica Cruz and John Stewart, the Reverse Flash, Hawkgirl's Kendra Saunders, and Nightwing's Damian Wayne.

Advertisement

The last character reveal came in the form of a new gameplay trailer, where supervillain Black Adam was first confirmed to be part of the upcoming game.

NetherRealm will release "Injustice 2" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16, while a companion mobile app will also be released for iOS and Android-powered devices that will come out together with the console versions of the game.

Pre-orders already started for the game before its release in May.