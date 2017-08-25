'Injustice 2' announces Fighter Pack 2 featuring Hellboy

"Injustice 2's" Fighter Pack 2 will include Hellboy. YouTube/Injustice

After releasing the three new heroes from Fighter Pack 1, "Injustice 2" announced the next three heroes who will be joining the roster in the highly acclaimed fighting video game. The upcoming pack features some surprising hero choices, including Hellboy.

An introduction video was released along with the announcement of Fighter Pack 2, showing the supervillain Black Manta, Mortal Kombat's Raiden, and Dark Horse Comics character Hellboy.

The video begins by showing the three heroes of Fighter Pack 1 beaten. Star Fire and Red Hood are down on the ground defeated, while Sub Zero is thrown into a wall by Raiden's powerful attack. From behind a curtain of water, Black Manta appears and attacks Raiden with a couple of missiles. Raiden skillfully dodges the attack by disappearing into thin air.

Meanwhile, in the shadows, Hellboy's iconic arm grabs one of the missiles and uses its flames to light his cigarette. The trailer ends with Hellboy declaring what every Injustice fan was feeling while watching the video, "This just got a whole lot more interesting."

Fighter Pack 2 will be going on sale on Sept. 12, with its first character Black Manta, also being made available the same day. There will also be a gameplay reveal for the three new heroes on Aug. 27. Fans of the game can watch the reveal online via livestream on NetherRealm's Twitch channel at 7 p.m. EDT.

Fighter Pack 2 is included in the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, but it can also be purchased separately. No information was revealed about the pack's pricing or whether or not it will feature special inclusions aside from the three new fighters.

When Fighter Pack 1 was released, it was priced at $20, with the individual heroes available for $6 each. Fighter Pack 1 also included a shader pack and a premiere skin for Super Girl.