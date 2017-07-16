'Inhumans' update: Iwan Rheon says Marvel series will be an 'origin story'

"Inhumans," the new TV series adapted from its comic book source material, will function as a prequel to the comic book.

Such was revealed by show's star, Iwan Rheon said, who explained that the ABC sci-fi superhero movie will be more of an "origin story" for some of the characters. In an interview with Digital Spy, the "Inhumans" star, who was also known for his role as Ramsay Bolton in the HBO hit "Game of Thrones," said that the show will focus on the origin story of Black Bolt and Medusa. Black Bolt is going to be played by Anson Mount and Medusa by Serinda Swan.

Rheon, who will play Maximus the Mad in "Inhumans," admitted that he did not have much time in reading the source material before starting the production. He reasoned out that he got the part a week after filming his other project called "Riviera."

"I worked from the scripts, and the discussions with Jeph [Loeb, from Marvel Television] and Scott [Buck, showrunner] and others at Marvel," he said about "Inhumans," adding, "But as I was shooting, I started to read a few [of the comic books], which was interesting."

Rheon added that for him, the story of "Inhumans" has already started and the characters are already established where it would feel like an origin story for him. He said that fans might not even recognize his role as Maximus the Mad.

"The interesting thing about him is being the younger, pragmatic brother to an enigmatic, silent man [Black Bolt]," he said. "He's had to overcome a lot, just because he's the King's brother, so he's got a bit of a chip on his shoulder," he added.

An article in Screen Rant has imposed a challenge to "Inhumans" to avoid playing too safe with the Marvel formula like what happened with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Rheon did not directly address such concern in his interview with Digital Spy, but he promised people who are anticipating the TV series that his character would be interesting.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will have its premiere of first two episodes on Sept. 1 on IMAX. The entire season will kick off on ABC this Sep. 2.