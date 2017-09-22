'Inhumans' season 2 renewal news: Superhero show may not be getting second season

Promotional poster for "Marvel's Inhumans" from ABC. Facebook/Inhumans

Several reports have popped up hinting that the superhero show from Marvel called "Inhumans" may have been cancelled after the first season, which has not even aired yet.

This assumption was fueled by a promotional poster that was revealed recently which showed the wording "Complete Series." This prompted people to speculate that the first season of "Inhumans" could possibly be the first and last season of the series. Reporters contend that it may be Marvel's way of saying that the series would already be complete and that no other seasons will follow.

The reason for the pessimistic outlook of the show was because of the poor ratings that it received from critics and moviegoers alike. The first two episodes premiered in IMAX theaters three weeks ago and received an abysmal seven percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes where critics panned the Marvel show.

Billie Nilles from E! Online wrote, "If you want thoughtful writing and production value worthy of the Marvel name, well, you might want to look elsewhere." Entertainment reviewers noted that the sci-fi production was not up to par when compared to other Marvel shows like "Daredevil" or "Defenders." The design aspect was clearly lacking.

Graeme Virtue of the Guardian lamented, "It does all seem faintly ridiculous. The interiors of Attilan look bland, bare and brutalistic, while the costuming and production design manage neither grandeur or grit."

With negative reviews like these, it is no wonder why people were quick to speculate the cancellation of the show which had not even aired yet on television. However, it remains to be seen if Marvel will officially cancel the show after the first season.

The first two episodes of "Inhumans" will premiere on ABC back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. and the rest of the episodes will follow weekly.