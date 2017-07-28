'Inhumans' release date, spoilers: Maximus overthrows Black Bolt, seizes Attilan in new trailer

Marvel's "Inhumans" will be arriving very soon and as the premiere nears, a new trailer was just released to hype up superhero fans even more.

A new full trailer premiered for audiences at the "Inhumans" panel at San Diego Comic-Con last July 21. From what can be gleaned from the footage, it appears that Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the King of the Inhumans and leader of the Royal Family, is getting overthrown by his brother Maximus (Iwan Rheon), who claims the king is not a worthy ruler.

Their home of Attilan is set on the moon and is apparently under the risk of getting discovered by humans. Maximus doesn't believe the king can handle the human threat because he is not able to speak his mind. Black Bolt is not exactly mute but that his inhumanly powerful voice could lay to waste anything before it like buildings and even cities.

In the trailer, Black Bolt is forced to flee to Earth in order to escape Maximus and the treasonous soldiers. With the help of Lockjaw, a giant bulldog that can teleport, he gets whisked away to Hawaii through his dog's special ability.

The action then switches to Hawaii where Black Bolt and members of his Royal Family have to try and avoid getting caught by Maximus' troops. The group includes his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan), Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Karnak (Ken Leung) and Triton (Mike Moh).

Advertisement

At the end of the trailer, Maximus can be seen sitting down on the throne once occupied by Black Bolt. Ironically, the treasonous usurper does not have any power and it remains to be seen if he can hold on to the throne for long.

The first two episodes of "Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theatres on Sept. 1 and will have a two-week run. Those episodes will then premiere on ABC back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT and the rest of the episodes will follow weekly.