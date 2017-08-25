'Inhumans' release date, plot news: Superhero show's director hints at many Kree Easter eggs

A promotional photo for "Marvel's Inhumans." Twitter/theinhumans

"Marvel's Inhumans" will contain many Easter eggs especially in relation to the Kree, who were instrumental in creating the titular race of superpowered people.

Director Roel Reine recently spoke with Collider about the upcoming show and said that there will be many references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through Easter eggs that will be popping up throughout the series for quick-eyed fans.

"I love Easter eggs. I'm a big Easter egg guy... so I tried to put a lot of Easter eggs in and a lot of Marvel things in. And one of the things I'm really proud of is that the Kree created the Inhumans," he revealed.

The director recounted that they once had to shoot a scene in Honolulu with a monolith in the background. Reine decided that to make it more interesting: He had artists write hieroglyphs on the monolith.

However, these were writings from the Kree language that could spark an interesting discussion among discerning fans and viewers.

Reine continued that somebody on the set illegally photographed the monolith and blogged about it on social media. However, the director didn't mind because he is a fan of Easter eggs and appreciated the buzz it generated among fans.

"I love blogs about people are blogging about it ... I think you know there is a big audience and you make this project for that audience," he said.

In related news, seven new posters of the Inhumans Royal Family have been made available online. It features Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Medusa (Serinda Swan), Maximus (Iwan Rheon) and Karnak (Ken Leung).

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theatres on Friday, Sept. 1 for a two-week run. Those episodes will then premiere on ABC back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT and the rest of the episodes will follow weekly.