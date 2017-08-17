'Inhumans' release date, plot news, spoilers: First two episodes up for IMAX premiere in September; featurette shows the characters' powers

Promotional poster of Anson Mount as the Inhuman king Black Bolt in Marvel's "Inhumans" Twitter/theinhumans

One of the latest additions in the lineup of Marvel shows, including that of Netflix, is "Inhumans." The show is up for a theatrical premiere in a few weeks' time, with the whole season airing on ABC two weeks after the theatrical premiere.

It was only a matter of time until the Inhumans were brought to life on the small screen by Scott Buck, known for overseeing shows like "Dexter," and another Marvel-Netflix series called "Iron Fist." The show centers on the Royal Family of Inhumans, products of the Terrigen mists in the famed comics, with Iwan Rheon's Maximus turning against his brother Black Bolt (Anson Mount) who also happens to be the King of their race.

When Maximus stages a coup against Black Bolt, the rest of the Royal Family find themselves a long way away from Attilan to the island of Hawaii. Their interactions with the surroundings as well as the people will not only save their kind, but the whole planet as well.

Knowing the string of successful Netflix shows and movies that Marvel currently has, there is obviously a lot of pressure riding on "Inhumans" once it premieres both on the big screen and the small screen. A behind-the-scenes featurette of the show features the superhuman abilities of the main characters.

The video shows the Inhumans Queen Medusa (Serinda Swan) using her hair to stop an attacker, and although Black Bolt has not shown off the full extent of his powers, the trailer for the series teased just how powerful his voice is. The teasers that have dropped so far were met with criticisms towards the overall look and feel of the show, especially with the appearances of some of the main characters. Marvel stated that what was shown in the trailers was not the finished look.

The first and second episodes of Marvel's "Inhumans" premieres in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. The entire season will be aired starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.