'Inhumans' news: New teaser shows a shaved Medusa; Anson Mount talks Black Bolt's sign language

ABC has released a one-minute trailer for "Marvel's Inhumans" in time before its world premiere on IMAX.

"War for Their World" plays up the politics in "Marvel's Inhumans," but most notably, it shows a shaved Medusa (Serinda Swan) at the end of the trailer, which may or may not be the producers' way of solving a long-standing issue that the fans have with the show: Medusa's hair.

Medusa's hair is a central characteristic of the Inhuman, as she is able to mentally control each strand of her hair, allowing her to lift, grab and smash objects. She can also use them as tools, like a whip, lockpick or rope.

Fans have been frustrated that Medusa's wig in the previous trailers looks flat and unnatural, completely unlike Medusa's hair in the comics. It also makes her appear like a minor character in the series, when she is, in fact, a core member of The Inhumans.

Medusa with a shaved head may solve the producer's problems concerning animating the Inhuman's hair, which showrunner Scott Buck specifically said was a struggle for their team.

Medusa's hair was already cut in the comics before, during the 1998-1999 run of "Inhumans," as well as on the cover of "The Uncanny Inhumans #15."

Although she loses the added advantage of animated hair, she still proves herself useful in a fight with her super strength and wit.

Another of Medusa's abilities is communicating with her husband Black Bolt (Anson Mount), who chooses to remain mute because his power resides with his voice. His electron-harnessing ability is linked to the speech center of his brain, which means just his regular volume of speech can level a whole city.

Black Bolt will be using sign language to communicate with his wife. In fact, actor Anson Mount himself developed the sign language his character will be using, he revealed during the San Diego Comic Con.

He also told Rotten Tomatoes in an interview that he has created a 50-page Google document detailing the signs he assigned to each word.

"I don't think it's a complete language yet. If the show goes a few seasons, it will [be]. We're not there yet. If you asked me to a sentence for you right now, I wouldn't be able to do it. I would have to go to my room, sit down, open up my glossary, translate it and then work for about an hour to get it into my body," he said.

"Marvel's The Inhumans" premieres Sept. 1 in IMAX theaters, which will be followed by its television debut on Sept. 29 on ABC.