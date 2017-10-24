India's Believers Church: We feel forced to bring legal case against Church of South India

The Believers Church feels forced to bring legal action against another church in India after allegations were made against their controversial leader, KP Yohannan, a spokesman has told Christian Today.

The dispute spilled over into a defamation suit after Believers Church, an evangelical denomination in India that claims to have more than 2.6million members, accused the Church of South India (CSI) of slander. The argument centres around the CSI's present moderator Most Reverend Thomas K. Oommen, Bishop of Madhya Kerala Diocese, who refuses to recognise Yohannan as a true bishop.

KP Yohannan, founder of Gospel for Asia, pictured in a February 2015 video from Kerala. YouTube

Speaking to Christian Today, Father Sijo Pandapallil, spokesman for Believers Church, said the disagreement was with Bishop Oommen himself, father than than the wider Church.

'The issue is not with the Church of South India as a whole, but with its present moderator bishop,' he told Christian Today. 'We do not understand why he is doing this. Perhaps, it is church politics playing out?'

Bishop Oommen said: 'The CSI never considers the Believers Church as an episcopal church or accepts its leader, KP Yohannan, a bishop. As per the CSI view, KP Yohannan is a layman and the KCC decision, overlooking the CSI objection, was unfortunate.'

Fr Pandapallil said the consecration of KP Yohannan into a bishop, which the CSI deny was official, happened 14 years ago without controversy. He said it was only now that questions were raised.

'We hate to take this to court but we absolutely had to in order to protect our bishops and churches because their ability to operate legally (including performing rites like marriage) is based upon the Metropolitan's consecration,' he told Christian Today.

'We must protect our bishops and churches. We have all the appropriate and ecclesial documentation, including the minutes of meeting of CSI bishops and official letters we received from then moderator on matters related to consecration which we can present to the court.'

The conflict escalated after the Kerala Council of Churches – an ecumenical body in Kerala State affiliated to the National Council of Churches in India – admitted Believers Church as one of its members. The Church of South India responded by announcing it would withdraw its four dioceses in Kerala from participation in protest.

But other Christians leaders have rebuked both sides for fuelling the argument when Christians in India face increasing attacks on free speech and even beatings and killings. One senior Indian church figure described it to Christian Today as the last thing the Indian Church needs as Christians are facing increasing violence and persecution for their beliefs.

But Fr Pandapallil responded by saying the Church must continue as normal. 'Persecution and difficulties always been part of the church from the beginning,' he told Christian Today. 'We must operate normally and legally despite persecution and - fortunately - on this matter we believe India's judicial system will absolutely rule in our favour. I just want to mention again that we cherish our relationship with the CSI, apart from the present challenge with the moderator bishop.'

Christian Today has approached the Church of South India and Bishop Oommen for comment.