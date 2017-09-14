'Indiana Jones 5' will not have Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf is shown in this photo. Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid

"Indiana Jones 5" is coming to the silver screen soon but this time without Shia LaBeouf to reprise his role as Mutt Williams. David Koepp, the movie's screenwriter confirmed it in a recent interview with the press.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Koepp revealed that his script for "Indiana Jones 5" will be completely without the character of Mutt Williams, played by "Transformers" actor Shia LaBeouf. He continued by saying that the flow of the story would be the same as the other installments of the franchise where Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is in search for a treasure containing some mystical power, only this time without his son.

Ford, on the other hand, would remain in the picture and the production of the fifth installment of the film will start soon. Director Steven Spielberg will also be back working on this movie. However, he will have to finish his other projects first before they could jump into production. This is the reason Koepp gave as to why he had not said anything about their specific date of filming.

As for LaBeouf not being part of this movie series, the actor told the Los Angeles Times how he was not great on the last "Indiana Jones" movie. "I felt like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished," were his exact words referring to his performance in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Variety also added that the 31-year-old actor had a drinking problem, which affected his deals in getting important roles in the industry. For almost half a decade, LaBeouf battled with alcoholism to the point where directors he used to work with refused to cast him as they were afraid he will just be a liability more than an asset to their project.

The good news is that the actor has been diligent in attending his Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and he is committed to sobriety these days. He said that he has learned his lesson and he now knows better that should he go back that road again, his career might just come to an end.