iMac 2017 updates: Apple confirms latest version of the desktop to arrive this year
While some people thought that Apple may already be cancelling its iMac line, Apple has recently revealed that it is planning to release the latest version of the iMac later this year.
In a time when many people turn to their tablet to carry out the tasks that they used to accomplish through their desktops, it is but inevitable for some to think that Apple will soon abandon its iMac line. However, in an attempt to address the fear of professionals who are just not sold to the idea of having their desktop replaced by their tablet and still prefer to have things done through their desktop, Apple recently announced that the famed Apple desktop will have its latest version this year.
"We have big plans for the iMac. We're going to begin making configurations of iMac specifically with the pro customer in mind," said Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, in a discussion with some members of the press at its Machine Shop hardware prototyping lab recently.
While it was not revealed at the said discussion as to when the latest iMac will arrive, it is suspected that the iMac 2017 will arrive later this year as Apple usually launches its desktop toward the end of the calendar year.
"The original iMac you wouldn't have thought of as remotely touching Pro uses. But today's 5K iMac in its top configurations? It's incredibly powerful. Tasks that previously would have required the Mac Pros of old are now being well addressed by today's iMac," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, revealed.
Apart from the refreshed iMac, Apple has also revealed that it will be releasing a "rethought" version of its Mac Pro model, which the Cupertino-based company admits to having some design issues that make it difficult for Apple to update. While a "rethought" version of the Mac Pro is worth anticipating, it cannot be expected to arrive this year, though.
-
Often feel unhappy? Try this spiritual practice, every day
I don't know about you, but I often struggle to start the day with a hugely positive outlook in 2017. The world is tearing itself apart; injustice and pain seem to be everywhere. Instinctively, I don't wake each morning feeling entirely 'blessed'. So what to do?
-
6 unchanging promises if you're struggling with worry
Here are six promises that remain true even in hard times that will help you conquer worry.
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea
- Deaf girl severely beaten by her Muslim family for embracing Jesus; Christians urged to pray for her safety