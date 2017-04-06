iMac 2017 updates: Apple confirms latest version of the desktop to arrive this year

While some people thought that Apple may already be cancelling its iMac line, Apple has recently revealed that it is planning to release the latest version of the iMac later this year.

In a time when many people turn to their tablet to carry out the tasks that they used to accomplish through their desktops, it is but inevitable for some to think that Apple will soon abandon its iMac line. However, in an attempt to address the fear of professionals who are just not sold to the idea of having their desktop replaced by their tablet and still prefer to have things done through their desktop, Apple recently announced that the famed Apple desktop will have its latest version this year.

"We have big plans for the iMac. We're going to begin making configurations of iMac specifically with the pro customer in mind," said Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, in a discussion with some members of the press at its Machine Shop hardware prototyping lab recently.

While it was not revealed at the said discussion as to when the latest iMac will arrive, it is suspected that the iMac 2017 will arrive later this year as Apple usually launches its desktop toward the end of the calendar year.

"The original iMac you wouldn't have thought of as remotely touching Pro uses. But today's 5K iMac in its top configurations? It's incredibly powerful. Tasks that previously would have required the Mac Pros of old are now being well addressed by today's iMac," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, revealed.

Apart from the refreshed iMac, Apple has also revealed that it will be releasing a "rethought" version of its Mac Pro model, which the Cupertino-based company admits to having some design issues that make it difficult for Apple to update. While a "rethought" version of the Mac Pro is worth anticipating, it cannot be expected to arrive this year, though.