iMac 2017 release date, specs rumors: Will the iMac 2017 have an Intel or an AMD processor?
Apple will release a new iMac within the year, in September in particular. Although the company remains mum about its plans for the upcoming iMac installment, the internet is filled with reports, citing numerous possibilities about the iMac 2017 and one of which is that Apple is undecided about the iMac's processor.
Reports say that the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to make a choice on the iMac's processor. The company is reportedly torn between Intel's i7 and AMD's Ryzen processors. The iMac could come with either of the processors, as they are both on par with each other. Despite great reviews on the more affordable Ryzen units, some would say that Intel's history with reliability has reportedly placed the company slightly in the lead.
Contrary to these reports, others believe that AMD chips have a more likely chance of arriving with the iMac 2017. In addition, reports say that the processors will be paired with AMD Polaris graphics. With this combination, the upcoming iMac will be able to support better virtual reality (VR) gaming.
VR is an expanding gaming platform, and Apple's iMac currently does not support VR gaming. Perhaps the company is opening its doors to this platform.
The iMac 2017 is expected to come with a 27-inch 5K display. It will also feature an OLED Touch Bar, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Touch ID, VR support, and a full flash storage. With its upgraded features, reports say that the desktop could reach over $3,100.
With all the reports on the upcoming unit, Apple has yet to reveal the official details of the iMac 2017; thus, tech enthusiasts should treat the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.
The tech giant will reportedly host an event this June, wherein it will unveil a number of its upcoming products, including the iMac 2017. The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place in San Jose, California this June 5–9.
More updates should arrive soon.
