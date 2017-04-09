iMac 2017 release date, specs rumors: Apple plans on revamping iMac to cater to Mac Pro users?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple is planning to restructure the new iMac so that it can cater to some parts of the Mac Pro market. The new features that are anticipated to be added in the new iMac include upgraded Intel chip processors and a standalone keyboard.

Daring Fireball delivered the information regarding Apple's movement regarding Mac Pro and the incoming iMac devices. According to the site, the tech giant is preparing the new iMac that will be released this year, and the said device will be structured to cater to a large part of the market dedicated to the Mac Pro.

According to Pike Universe, an anonymous source confirmed that the iMac will be released this year and that it is expected to be introduced in the market in late October.

Meanwhile, the source also revealed some of the possible features that may be integrated into the new Apple iMac. It is anticipated that the new iMac will have new Intel Xeon E3 processors and a standalone keyboard.

Although Intel has not released their Xeon E3 processors yet, it is anticipated that these will be partnered with Intel HD Graphics P630 to support the new iMac features.

Aside from this, the new entry-level iMac is expected to have 16GB of ECC RAM, which can be configured to 32GB or 64GB, to be at par with the Mac Pro series. The ECC RAM will be able to detect errors that interrupt data processing, prevent system crashes, fix errors.

Meanwhile, the iMac could also come with a new standalone keyboard. Also, it might be enhanced with a Touch bar and Touch ID. However, the decision to push this new feature in the iMac will depend on the market's reaction to the newest MacBook Pro device.

The new iMac is expected to be released in October this year.