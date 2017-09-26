Ikea releases new ad campaign that plays on Apple's popular slogans

Ikea plays on Apple's slogans in its new ad campaign. Acne

Popular furniture maker has been making products that contain circuitry to wirelessly charge compatible devices since 2015. Now that Apple has finally followed the trend and offered wireless charging for the new iPhones, Ikea is making the most out of the opportunity and released a brand new campaign to promote its products – poking fun at the technology company in the process.

In a set of new advertisements, the Swedish company piggybacked on the surge of wireless charging by using Apple's popular slogans to promote its Riggad wireless charging-capable lamps. The campaign was made in partnership with Ikea's ad agency, ACNE. The posters are also very minimalist in style, just like Apple's signature design choice.

Apple's slogan "Think different" has been changed to "Link different" with a picture of an apple with a bite sitting on one of Ikea's wireless charging lamps. "This changes everything" is adopted into "This charges everything."

Apple's software assistant was also subject of the ads. "Siri, what lamp should I buy?" said one of the ads. Another poster simply said "Apple juice" along with a picture of a wireless charging pad that is part of a lamp.

Even the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs, did not escape the new ad campaign. His signature "One more thing..." phrase that he often used in his keynote presentations was also used by the furniture company. One of the ads simply said "One more thing... It's also a lamp," but apple fans will surely get the reference.

"IKEA has been very progressive with wireless charging, and we are thrilled that new iPhone owners finally can make use of one of the most powerful lamps we've ever made," Creative Director at IKEA Creative Hub Morten Kjær told Design Taxi.

Ikea aims to make wireless charging a natural part of people's homes. To this end, it offers furniture that double as chargers. With the popularity of the iPhone, these ads are a surefire way to popularize its products.