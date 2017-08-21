Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed baby news: 'The Vampire Diaries' star praises wife after daughter's birth

Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder speak on stage during We Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ian Somerhalder cannot stop singing praises for his wife, Nikki Reed. The arrival of their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, gave him more appreciation for his wife's toughness during pregnancy and birth.

Earlier this week, Somerhalder took to Instagram to share some photos from Reed's Fit Pregnancy photo shoot. In the accompanying caption, he expressed gratitude to his wife for sacrificing her body to grow their daughter and for being an amazing partner and mother.

"Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one," the 38-year-old actor wrote. "You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life."

Following the arrival of their first child, Somerhalder and Reed vowed to stay away from social media for a month. They also decided to take some time off of their hectic schedules to focus on their daughter's needs.

It looks like Somerhalder and Reed have nothing to worry about when it comes to their bank accounts. The former has a net worth of $8 million, while his wife is estimated to be worth $12 million.

Somerhalder started off his career as a model and landed his first role in the short-lived The WB series, "Young American." He scored his breakthrough role when he played Boone Carlyle in the hit TV show, "Lost."

Somerhalder then gained widespread fame for playing Damon Salvatore in The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" and earned nearly $8 million throughout the show's eight-year run.

Reed, on the other hand, made a name in the entertainment world at the age of 14. She is known for her portrayal of vampire Rosalie Hale in "The Twilight Saga," which grossed more than $3 billion at the box office.