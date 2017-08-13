Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed baby news: Couple welcomes firstborn as they spend one month away from the public eye

Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder speak on stage during We Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Celebrity couple Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are now proud parents of a baby girl who they welcomed recently and have kept out of the public limelight.

E! News confirmed that Reed gave birth to her first child with Somerhalder on July 25 and the couple named their baby girl Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

The late revelation of their baby's birth is because of the couple's wish to stay out of the limelight for 30 days in order to just spend time with their new bundle of joy.

Reed told Fit Pregnancy and Baby, "We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

Somerhalder and Reed are famous celebrities and it is understandable why they want to keep their baby's birth private and not want their special moment to be seen by the public.

Somerhalder is known for playing Damon Salvatore in The CW series "The Vampire Diaries" which ran for eight seasons. He also appeared in the series "Lost" as Boone Carlyle.

Meanwhile, Reed is known for playing Rosalie Hale in the "Twilight" movie franchise and was one half of the couple with Emmett Cullen, played by Kellan Lutz. She also had appearances in "The O.C." as Sadie Campbell.

The couple got married in April 2015 marking their second anniversary this year. Their marriage came nine months after they were first spotted together at a farmer's market in Los Angeles on July 2014. They bonded over their love for animals and adopted a horse named Eagle. They also adopted a baby kitten.

Given Somerhalder and Reed's pledge of one month of silence, fans should not be expecting any pictures of the couple's baby girl anytime soon.