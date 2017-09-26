'I Spit on Your Grave' sequel news: 'Deja Vu' gets an official plot synopsis

Camille Keaton stars as Jennifer Hills in 1978's "I Spit on Your Grave." YouTube/Cinemagic Pictures

Jennifer Hills is back and better than ever. More than four decades since Meir Zarchi's "I Spit on Your Grave" first hit the big screen, it has been confirmed that the rape-and-revenge film will get a sequel.

The sequel will be titled "I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu" and picks up several years after the shocking events of the original 1978 rape-and-revenge film. Now, Jennifer (Camille Keaton) is a best-selling author living in New York City with her daughter, Christy Hills (Jamie Bernadette), who is also a famous model.

One day, Jennifer and Christy's lives take a turn for the worse after they were kidnapped by the relatives of the four rapists – Maria Olsen, Jim Tavare, Jonathan Peacy, Holgie Forrester, Jeremy Ferdman, Alexandra Kenworthy, and Roy Allen – she killed.

Zarchi ("Don't Mess with My Sister") will also return to direct the "I Spit on Your Grave" sequel. It will be produced by Terry Zarchi ("Jungle Money" and "Holy Hollywood") and Jan O'Connell ("Se7en" and "Spider-Man 2").

"I always envisioned Camille Keaton returning to continue the saga of Jennifer Hills," Director Zarchi said in an interview with Bloody Disgusting. "Getting together with Camille to film the sequel was a surreal, deja-vu-like experience."

Bernadette, best known for her role as Maggie in 2009's "Absolute Evil - Final Exit," also shared her experience filming the sequel film. She said it was an incredible honor to play Jennifer's daughter.

"The role proved to be one of the most trying of my career but simultaneously, one of the most rewarding," Bernadette added. "I am grateful and humbled to be part of the 'I Spit on Your Grave' legacy."

While waiting, Keaton can be seen next in Harrison Smith's "Death House." In the upcoming horror film, she will play Kristi Boon, opposite Kane Hodder, Barbara Crampton and Bill Moseley.

There is no word though on when "Death House" will open in theaters.