Hyundai Verna details leaked online prior to launch

Hyundai will be releasing the next generation Verna next week. Reuters/Rick Wilking

The next generation model of the Hyundai Verna will be launching next week, but ahead of the launch, its specifications and safety features have been revealed online.

The information about the upcoming car's details was revealed through an online leak. It showed a copy of the official product brochure, which contained very detailed information about the car's physical specifications, engine details, safety features and variants.

Hyundai Verna customers will have the option between two types of engines, a petrol and a diesel engine, both of which have capacity for 1.6 liters. Both types of engines have the choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

For the exterior details, the E and EX variants will come with standard halogen headlamps and taillamps. On the other hand, the SX and SX(O) will get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, cornering lamps and LED taillamps. The E and EX trims will come with steel wheels with wheel cover whereas the SX and SX(O) will get Hyundai's signature cut alloy wheels.

When it comes to car entertainment systems, the EX variant will be equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen audio system, front and rear speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering mounted controls. As for the SX and SX(O) variants, these will sport a 7-inch touchscreen fitted with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Its speaker system will include front tweeters, Auto Link technology, and Hyundai iBlue app.

For safety features, the new Verna will also include safety features like the anti-skid braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and dual airbags present in all variants. The top-of-the-line SX(O) will be getting six airbags. The new car will also have an impact-sensing auto-door unlock, a headlamp escort function, rear view camera, parking sensors, and child seat anchors.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will be launched on Aug. 22.